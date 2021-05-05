Left Menu

Nokia's new blockchain-powered service facilitates secure sharing of data, AI models

Nokia Data Marketplace accelerates initiatives in AI and machine learning via federated learning and when this approach is paired with orchestration capabilities, the service also facilitates collaborative development of highly accurate ML models for analytics use cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:31 IST
Nokia's new blockchain-powered service facilitates secure sharing of data, AI models
Powered by blockchain, the new service is designed to help enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs) use data in strategic decision making, by providing real-time access to massive trusted datasets and AI/ML orchestration capabilities. Image Credit: Pixabay

HIGHLIGHTS

  • secure data exchange with Blockchain
  • AI/ML orchestration capabilities
  • multiple data sharing and trust models
  • trusted monetization

Nokia on Wednesday launched Data Marketplace, a proven, secure and scalable solution that facilitates trusted exchanges and monetization of data via a private blockchain, enabling digital transformation and creating new revenue streams for enterprises.

Powered by blockchain, the new service is designed to help enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs) use data in strategic decision making, by providing real-time access to massive trusted datasets and AI/ML orchestration capabilities. It also enables them to become data marketplace providers themselves, by monetizing data exchanges between customers or business ecosystem participants.

"Our customers need secure and trusted access to data for effective business decision making. With Nokia Data Marketplace, enterprises and CSPs can now benefit from richer insights and predictive models to drive digital ways of working and tap into new revenue streams," said Friedrich Trawoeger, Vice President, Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia.

Nokia Data Marketplace accelerates initiatives in AI and machine learning via federated learning and when this approach is paired with orchestration capabilities, the service also facilitates collaborative development of highly accurate ML models for analytics use cases.

According to Nokia, the new Data Marketplace service enables a wide range of vertical use cases, including electric vehicle (EV) charging, environmental data monetization, personalized interventions, supply-chain automation and preventative maintenance powering numerous vertical segments, including transportation, ports, energy, smart cities and healthcare.

Nokia says the new service complements its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING), which offers global IoT connectivity and vertical applications.

"Data sharing between enterprise partners is vital in building complete data sets. Facilitating data sharing using a secure platform, such as Nokia's blockchain-based Data Marketplace, accelerates enterprises' building of new data sets and creates richer business partnerships for them," said Justin van der Lande, Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Most Futuristic Series of Smartwatches From Crossbeats Is Here. They Are Truly a Game-Changer

India The Orbit Series is built on advanced motion sensors and dynamic tracking algorithm that ensures one can monitor health vitals like SPo2 blood oxygen level, HR Heart rate, BP Blood pressure, sleep tracking and more anytime and anywher...

EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump....

India's Goa, sun and sand tourist destination, has country's highest COVID rate

Indias Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wedne...

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021