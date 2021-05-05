Left Menu

Samsung to conduct 4G/5G trials on Play’s commercial network in Warsaw

The trial which is set to commence in Q2 of this year will see Samsung demonstrating the capability and performance of its 4G and 5G solutions whilst test the interoperability between Play's 2G/3G legacy networks and Samsung's latest solutions.

Samsung has partnered with Play, a leading mobile network operator in Poland, to conduct 4G and 5G trials which will be carried out in the operator's labs and commercial networks in Warsaw. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung has partnered with Play, a leading mobile network operator in Poland, to conduct 4G and 5G trials which will be carried out in the operator's labs and commercial networks in Warsaw.

The trial which is set to commence in Q2 of this year will see Samsung demonstrating the capability and performance of its 4G and 5G solutions. It will also test the interoperability between Play's 2G/3G legacy networks and Samsung's latest solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Thomas Riedel, Head of Europe, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is pleased to work with Play in delivering 5G services and excited to demonstrate our network capabilities in Poland. Leveraging our advanced 5G solutions and technical leadership, we will continue to expand our global and European presence with leading operators like Play to take 5G user experience to new heights."

For the upcoming trial, Samsung will provide its latest 4G and 5G solutions operating in the low and medium band. These include:

  • 4G radios
  • 5G Massive MIMO radios - ensure easy installation and quick deployment for mobile operators and also increase coverage, boost data speeds
  • Baseband units - offers improved performance with enhanced capacity and throughput while supporting both 4G and 5G frequencies in a single unit

Play provides access to telecommunications services to over 15 million Poles, covering 99% of the Polish population. The trials will enable the Polish operator to take full advantage of the capabilities of new generation networks, allowing for even greater network capacity and enhanced customer experience.

"At Play, we are open to the innovative technologies offered by our partners. The partnership with Samsung is another initiative that allows us to choose the best solutions for the rollout of our network. It is its extension and modernization that have a direct impact on the comfort of our customers," commented Michał Ziolkowski, Management Board Member and Chief Technology Officer at Play.

Samsung R&D Institute Poland will also participate in this trial.

