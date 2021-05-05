Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to feature 15W fast charging, reveals TUV listing

A Samsung device carrying model number SM-A226B has been spotted on the TUV SUD certification website (via tipster Mukul Sharma) with the listing revealing that the device will support 15W fast-charging.

The model no. is associated with the Galaxy A22 5G, an upcoming budget 5G smartphone from Samsung. The company is expected to launch both the 4G and 5G edition of the phone, depending upon the region.

In India, Samsung will likely launch the 4G model (SM-A225F) as the device has been recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing that the budget phone will be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensitty 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will boot Android 11 out of the box.

Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications

Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy A22 5G will sport a 6.5-inch notched display and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced around USD200 (approx. Rs 15,000).

Meanwhile, Samsung is tipped to be working on a new F-series smartphone called Galaxy F22. It is said to carry the model number SM-E225F.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy F22 will likely be based on the Galaxy A22 and will be exclusive to India.

As of this writing, there is no official word on either of the two phones.