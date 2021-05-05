Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to feature 15W fast charging, reveals TUV listing

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing that the budget phone will be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensitty 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to feature 15W fast charging, reveals TUV listing
Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy A22 5G will sport a 6.5-inch notched display and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice

A Samsung device carrying model number SM-A226B has been spotted on the TUV SUD certification website (via tipster Mukul Sharma) with the listing revealing that the device will support 15W fast-charging.

The model no. is associated with the Galaxy A22 5G, an upcoming budget 5G smartphone from Samsung. The company is expected to launch both the 4G and 5G edition of the phone, depending upon the region.

In India, Samsung will likely launch the 4G model (SM-A225F) as the device has been recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing that the budget phone will be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensitty 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will boot Android 11 out of the box.

Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications

Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy A22 5G will sport a 6.5-inch notched display and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced around USD200 (approx. Rs 15,000).

Meanwhile, Samsung is tipped to be working on a new F-series smartphone called Galaxy F22. It is said to carry the model number SM-E225F.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy F22 will likely be based on the Galaxy A22 and will be exclusive to India.

As of this writing, there is no official word on either of the two phones.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No long waiting lines at entrance of Base Hospital, prioritization aimed at saving maximum lives: Army

The Army on Wednesday said that there are no long waiting lines at the entrance gate of Base hospital, Delhi Cantt and separation of patients who require urgent medical intervention from those whose treatment can be delayed by some time is ...

EU plans tightening foreign investment, with eye on China

The European Union is planning to tighten rules on foreign investment in its 27 members and boost production autonomy for sensitive strategic goods, two measures bound to hit China amid already precarious relations between the two massive ...

Hockey India condoles demise of former Indian junior men's camper Sanjib Barla

Hockey India on Wednesday condoled the demise of 34-year-old Sanjib Barla, a former Indian junior mens camper. He passed away on Sunday, May 2 in Rourkela due to covid-related complications.Barla, who was part of the Indian Junior Mens Camp...

Kenya and Tanzania ease cross-border business rules as relations thaw

Kenya will waive work and business permits for investors from its neighbour Tanzania, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday, as his counterpart made similar overtures in a thawing of often frosty relations between the two countries. Ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021