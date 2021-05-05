Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to feature 15W fast charging, reveals TUV listing
Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing that the budget phone will be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensitty 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:54 IST
A Samsung device carrying model number SM-A226B has been spotted on the TUV SUD certification website (via tipster Mukul Sharma) with the listing revealing that the device will support 15W fast-charging.
The model no. is associated with the Galaxy A22 5G, an upcoming budget 5G smartphone from Samsung. The company is expected to launch both the 4G and 5G edition of the phone, depending upon the region.
In India, Samsung will likely launch the 4G model (SM-A225F) as the device has been recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will feature 15W fast charging, receives the TUV certification.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA22 #SamsungGalaxyF22 pic.twitter.com/e8ga0QSrLX— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 5, 2021
Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was spotted on the Geekbench database, revealing that the budget phone will be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensitty 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The device will boot Android 11 out of the box.
Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications
Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy A22 5G will sport a 6.5-inch notched display and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced around USD200 (approx. Rs 15,000).
Meanwhile, Samsung is tipped to be working on a new F-series smartphone called Galaxy F22. It is said to carry the model number SM-E225F.
According to SamMobile, the Galaxy F22 will likely be based on the Galaxy A22 and will be exclusive to India.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (SM-E225F) in works!— the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) May 4, 2021
As of this writing, there is no official word on either of the two phones.
- READ MORE ON:
- Samsung
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy A22 India launch
ALSO READ
Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee attends trial amid calls for pardon
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G visits Geekbench with Dimensity 700 SoC
Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads
Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 takes multitasking to next level
Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz