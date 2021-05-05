China regrets decision by Indian authorities to not allow Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials

China on Wednesday regretted a decision by Indian authorities to not allow Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials in India.

''We noted relevant notification, and express concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have not been permitted to conduct 5G trials with Indian telecom service providers in India,'' Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said. The Department of Telecom on Tuesday approved applications of telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL to conduct 5G trials but none of them will be using technologies of Chinese entities.

''To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment, which is not conducive to the innovation and development of related Indian industries,'' Wang said.

