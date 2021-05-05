Left Menu

Early-warning ‘pandemic hub’ plan unveiled by WHO’s Tedros and Germany’s Merkel

An international hub for pandemic control is to open in Berlin to ensure better preparedness and transparency in the fight against likely future global health threats, the UN health agency announced on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:11 IST
Early-warning ‘pandemic hub’ plan unveiled by WHO’s Tedros and Germany’s Merkel

Supported by the German Government, the centre will specialize in gathering epidemic intelligence, data, surveillance and analytics innovation.

It will open later this year, according to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who explained how she had first discussed the idea last autumn, with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Joint action

"The world has learned that we can only meet a global challenge such as the current COVID-19 pandemic through joint action," said Chancellor Merkel, in a pre-recorded video message, broadcast during a press conference at the WHO in Geneva.

"Meanwhile, we have also realised that the WHO is the central global health institution in this effort. An essential basis for the fight against future pandemics is data. Data that, when bundled and processed with the correct analytical tools, yields insights that we could never discover on our own, or at least not so quickly."

The WHO is the central global health institution in this effort – Chancellor Angela Merkel

Echoing the need for greater cooperation and information-sharing between countries to complement existing international health regulations, Tedros underscored the likely recurrence of new global health threats:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in the global systems for pandemic and epidemic intelligence. And it’s a fact of nature that there will more viruses that will emerge with the potential of sparking epidemics or pandemics. Viruses move fast, but data can move even faster."

Stay ahead of the virus

Although "viruses move fast... data can move even faster", the WHO chief insisted, adding that "with the right information, countries and communities can stay one step ahead of an emerging risk and save lives. Modern technologies give us unprecedented tools for collecting, analysing and disseminating data in real time around the world. That’s what the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence aims to do."

A super-computer will help the new centre to "predict, prevent, detect prepare for and respond to pandemic and epidemic risks worldwide", according to WHO.

Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director, Dr. Michael Ryan. highlighted the importance of taking immediate action and sharing information when tackling future public health threats:

"There are many problems to solve here and issues around transparency and accountability cannot necessarily be solved by new technologies", he said, noting that "being able to generate early insights as to disease risk and vulnerability, and be able to take immediate action, has been a very important factor in being able to mitigate disease quickly."

Epidemic ‘surveillance system’

Dr Ryan highlighted how the Berlin centre would help to identify "signals that may occur before epidemics happen", as "there are risks that emerge at the animal-human interface, there is data on everything from climate to mobility, to as I said animal-related data that can give us pre-signals, signals before epidemics start of high risks and of high vulnerabilities.

"The hub will allow us to develop tools for that sort of predicted analytics, it will also give us tools for managing during epidemics, in terms of managing societal response."

German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, noted that the WHO Hub would act as a "global early warning surveillance system".

It will support the work of public health experts and policymakers in all countries, to help them respond rapidly to future public health emergencies, he added.

"Globally we all need to work together to be better prepared for the next pandemic and the second is that we must strengthen WHO’s leading and coordinating role, particularly in pandemic preparedness."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar joins G7 meeting virtually, speaks to UK PM

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Wednesday joined the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting in London virtually after he decided to withdraw from the face-to-face meetings because of possible exposure to coronavirus.UK Prime M...

New York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo says

New Yorks Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.If you get a vaccination, t...

Delhi not receiving enough vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the city is not getting enough vaccines, and reiterated if doses are made available in time his government could vaccinate everyone here within three months.He also said the Delhi governme...

U.S. Republicans step up push to oust key Trump critic Liz Cheney

A renewed Republican drive to oust U.S. Representative Liz Cheney as a party leader for criticizing former President Donald Trumps false claims about the 2020 election intensified on Wednesday, as top Republicans including the former presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021