Blue Origin's first space tourism flight will be July 20

Blue Origin teased last week that it would soon begin selling tickets, following years of testing and development work that has included delays. The New Shepard rocket-and-capsule combo is designed to autonomously fly six passengers more than 62 miles (100 km) above Earth into suborbital space, high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before the pressurized capsule returns to earth under parachutes.

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Blue Origin also said it will offer one seat on the first flight to the winning bidder of an online auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to the space firm's foundation.

"This seat will change how you see the world," the company said in a statement ahead of a news conference. Blue Origin did not immediately release eagerly anticipated details on its longer-term ticket pricing strategy, which has been a closely guarded secret inside the company for years.

Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on an appraisal of rival plans from billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed. Blue Origin teased last week that it would soon begin selling tickets, following years of testing and development work that has included delays.

The New Shepard rocket-and-capsule combo is designed to autonomously fly six passengers more than 62 miles (100 km) above Earth into suborbital space, high enough to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before the pressurized capsule returns to earth under parachutes. The capsule features six observation windows Blue Origin says are nearly three times as tall as those on a Boeing 747 jetliner.

While celebrities and the uber-rich appear to be the core market for space tourist jaunts, at least initially, industry sources expect Blue Origin to include some philanthropic component to its ticket strategy. A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst are among a four-member crew for a launch into orbit planned later this year by Elon Musk's SpaceX, part of a charity drive billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history.

Virgin Galactic also aims to fly private customers in early 2022, after a first flight with Branson on board later this year. Its zero-gravity experience is anchored by its SpaceShipTwo plane, and the company has ambitious plans to offer point-to-point travel between far-flung cities at near-space altitudes.

Virgin says it will charge more than $250,000 for new reservations but has not announced final pricing. Sales will reopen following Branson's flight. In 2018, one Blue Origin employee with first-hand knowledge of the pricing plan said the company will start selling tickets in the range of about $200,000 to $300,000. A second employee said tickets would cost a minimum of $200,000.

Blue Origin's announcement provides Bezos, who founded Amazon.com Inc, sorely needed momentum after it lost out to SpaceX on a $2.9 billion contract under NASA's high-profile program to return Americans to the moon in coming years. However, NASA has told SpaceX to halt development work specifically related to the moon program contract pending the outcome of protests by Blue Origin and rival Dynetics at the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

