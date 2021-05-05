Left Menu

Google brings new Android tablet experience with Entertainment Space

Initially, Entertainment Space will be available only on Walmart onn. tablets and later this year, it will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and other brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:23 IST
The Continue Watching row on Entertainment Space lets you easily hop back into a show you were watching last night and if you have no idea what to watch next, it will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and other additional services. Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced Entertainment Space, a new, personalized feature for Android tablets that shows all your content including favourite movies, shows, videos, games and books in one place, helping you save time and avoiding the need to hop between apps.

"Last year, we introduced Kids Space as a way for your kids under 9 to learn and have fun with recommended apps, books and videos on Android tablets. And for the rest of the family members, we're now bringing you a new Android tablet experience that places the entertainment content you love front and center," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Entertainment Space also allows your family members to have their own personalized profile if you share your tablet with them. Here are the key features of the new space:

Watch tab

It features a Watch tab that allows you to move between your streaming services, find movies and TV shows from Google TV and view recommended videos from YouTube.

Continue Watching

The Continue Watching row on Entertainment Space lets you easily hop back into a show you were watching last night and if you have no idea what to watch next, it will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and other additional services.

Games tab

Next, the Games tab lets you explore the world of action-packed games while the continue playing row allows you to hop back into your favourite game. Additionally, there are select 'instant play' games that you can try without downloading them.

Read tab

With the Read tab, you can bring your favourite books together in one place, and find the next one too. You can check out free sneak peeks of books, see books with discounted prices and recommendations based on what's trending.

