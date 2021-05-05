Left Menu

Google Entertainment Space shows all content in one place on Android tablets

Initially, Entertainment Space will be available only on Walmart onn. tablets and later this year, it will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and other brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:23 IST
Google Entertainment Space shows all content in one place on Android tablets
The Continue Watching row on Entertainment Space lets you easily hop back into a show you were watching last night and if you have no idea what to watch next, it will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and other additional services. Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced Entertainment Space, a new, personalized feature for Android tablets that shows all your content including favourite movies, shows, videos, games and books in one place, helping you save time and avoiding the need to hop between apps.

"Last year, we introduced Kids Space as a way for your kids under 9 to learn and have fun with recommended apps, books and videos on Android tablets. And for the rest of the family members, we're now bringing you a new Android tablet experience that places the entertainment content you love front and center," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Initially, Entertainment Space will be available on Walmart onn. tablets and later this year, it will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and other brands.

Entertainment Space also allows your family members to have their own personalized profile if you share your tablet with them. Here are the key features of the new space:

Watch tab

It features a Watch tab that allows you to move between your streaming services, find movies and TV shows from Google TV and view recommended videos from YouTube.

Continue Watching

The Continue Watching row on Entertainment Space lets you easily hop back into a show you were watching last night and if you have no idea what to watch next, it will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and other additional services.

Games tab

Next, the Games tab lets you explore the world of action-packed games while the continue playing row allows you to hop back into your favourite game. Additionally, there are select 'instant play' games that you can try without downloading them.

Read tab

With the Read tab, you can bring your favourite books together in one place, and find the next one too. You can check out free sneak peeks of books, see books with discounted prices and recommendations based on what's trending.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad, Noida add 23 more COVID deaths, over 3,000 new cases

Ghaziabad recorded 13 more COVID fatalities, while neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 10 as the two western Uttar Pradesh districts together logged 23 deaths on Wednesday, official data showed.The death toll reached 288 in Ghaziabad a...

Allocation details of foreign medical supplies to states shared with donors: Sources

Foreign donors providing medical supplies to India in support of its COVID-19 response are being apprised of the allocation of the aid to various states and Union territories, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.As India ...

World Bank's Malpass urges rich countries to ease grip on vaccine stockpiles

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries...

Assam reports 55 COVID-19 deaths, 4,826 new cases

Assam on Wednesday reported 55 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 1,485, the National Health Mission NHM bulletin said.The state also registered 4,826 new COVID-19 cases, which took the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021