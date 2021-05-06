Left Menu

Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon - (A)

The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of Chinas first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediately guided into a controlled demolition by friction in Earths atmosphere, but the Chinese rocket section was not.Chinas space agency has yet to say whether the core stage of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:39 IST
Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon - (A)

The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China's first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown location.

Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediately guided into a controlled demolition by friction in Earth's atmosphere, but the Chinese rocket section was not.

China's space agency has yet to say whether the “core stage” of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an out-of-control descent. Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.

Basic details about the rocket stage and its trajectory are unknown because the Chinese government has yet to comment publicly on the reentry. Phone calls to the China National Space Administration weren't answered on Wednesday, a holiday.

However, the newspaper Global Times, published by the Chinese Communist Party, said the stage's “thin-skinned” aluminum-alloy exterior will easily burn up in the atmosphere, posing an extremely remote risk to people.

The US Defence Department expects the rocket stage to fall to Earth on Saturday.

Where it will hit ''cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a Wednesday briefing said the US Space Command was “aware of and tracking the location” of the Chinese rocket. The nonprofit Aerospace Corp expects the debris to hit the Pacific near the Equator after passing over eastern US cities. Its orbit covers a swath of the planet from New Zealand to Newfoundland.

The Long March 5B rocket carried the main module of Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, into orbit on April 29. China plans 10 more launches to carry additional parts of the space station into orbit.

The roughly 30-metre (100-foot) -long stage would be among the biggest space debris to fall to Earth.

The 18-ton rocket that fell last May was the heaviest debris to fall uncontrolled since the former Soviet space station Salyut 7 in 1991.

China's first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it had lost control. In 2019, the space agency controlled the demolition of its second station, Tiangong-2, in the atmosphere.

In March, debris from a Falcon 9 rocket launched by US aeronautics company SpaceX fell to Earth in Washington and on the Oregon coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Sterling racially abused on social media

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused on Instagram less than 48 hours after English footballs social media boycott campaign came to an end. The abuse occurred after Citys Champions League semi-final victory over Paris ...

Biden move on vaccine IP 'monumental moment' in COVID-19 fight -WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production was a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-...

UK sending patrol boats to Jersey over post-Brexit dispute

Britains government has said that it is sending two Navy patrol vessels to monitor the situation on the island of Jersey, amid an escalating dispute with France over fishing rights in the waters there following Britains departure from the E...

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian - report

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, Inside the Games website reported on Wednesday.The report said Hubba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021