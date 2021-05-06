Left Menu

Samsung announces availability of I-Cube4 chip packaging technology

Samsung's I-Cube4 technology incorporates four HBMs (High Bandwidth Memory) and one logic die on a paper-thin silicon interposer. It is expected to bring another level of fast communication and power efficiency between logic and memory through heterogeneous integration - from high-performance computing (HPC) to AI, 5G, cloud and large data center application.

Updated: 06-05-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 07:52 IST
The company has also developed its own mold-free structure for I-Cube4 to efficiently remove heat and enhance its yield by conducting a pre-screening test that can filter out defective products during the fabrication process. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Thursday announced the immediate availability of Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), its next-generation 2.5D chip packaging technology for high-performance applications and the successor to the I-Cube2 which was launched in 2018.

"With the mass-production experience amassed through I-Cube2 and the commercial breakthroughs of I-Cube4, Samsung will wholly support customers' product implementations," said Moonsoo Kang, senior vice president of Foundry Market Strategy at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's I-Cube4 technology incorporates four HBMs (High Bandwidth Memory) and one logic die on a paper-thin silicon interposer. It is expected to bring another level of fast communication and power efficiency between logic and memory through heterogeneous integration - from high-performance computing (HPC) to AI, 5G, cloud and large data center application.

Image Credit: Samsung

Leveraging its strong expertise and knowledge on semiconductors, Samsung has studied how to control interposer warpage and thermal expansion through changes to material and thickness. The company has also developed its own mold-free structure for I-Cube4 to efficiently remove heat and enhance its yield by conducting a pre-screening test that can filter out defective products during the fabrication process.

In a press release, Samsung revealed that it is currently working on more advanced packaging technologies to I-Cube6 and higher by using a combination of advanced process nodes, high-speed interface IPs and advanced 2.5/3D packaging technologies.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

