Left Menu

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing

The feat marked a key milestone for the private rocket company of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk in its development of a resusable heavy-lift launch vehicle to eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars. The Starship SN15 blasted off from the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, along the Gulf Coast and reached its planned maximum altitude of 10 kilometers (6 miles), then hovered momentarily before flying nose-down under aerodynamic control back toward Earth.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:47 IST
SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing

SpaceX achieved the first successful touchdown of its prototype Starship rocket during the latest test flight of the next-generation launch vehicle in south Texas on Wednesday, after four previous landing attempts ended in explosions. The feat marked a key milestone for the private rocket company of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk in its development of a resusable heavy-lift launch vehicle to eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.

The Starship SN15 blasted off from the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, along the Gulf Coast and reached its planned maximum altitude of 10 kilometers (6 miles), then hovered momentarily before flying nose-down under aerodynamic control back toward Earth. Maneuvering itself back into vertical position under rocket thrust as it approached the ground, the 16-story, three-engine vehicle descended to a gentle touchdown on its landing gear.

"We are down, the Starship has landed," SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker said during live commentary for the flight. A video feed of the landing showed flames continuing to burn at the base of the rocket after the engines cut off, but an automated fire-suppression system trained a steady stream of water onto the landing pad, eventually extinguishing the blaze.

The flight came on the 60th anniversary of the first spaceflight by an American astronaut - Alan Shepard's launch on a 15-minute suborbital mission atop NASA's Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Musk declared success on Twitter, posting a terse message in the understated parlance of spaceflight: "Starship landing nominal!"

Four previous test flights of Starship prototypes - SN8 in December, SN9 in February and SN10 and SN11 in March - all blasted off successfully but blew to pieces. The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394 feet (120 meters) tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is SpaceX's next-generation launch vehicle at the center of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end. Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PGA Tour Champions set for first major of year

Steve Stricker fared well in the last Regions Tradition, rain and all.Stricker has returned to the Greystone Golf Country Club impressed with how the course has held up through the latest rain heading into the first of five PGA Tour Champi...

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.He was 82.Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnos...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.Separate government data published in March sug...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021