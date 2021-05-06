Nigeria: NCC signs MoU to facilitate deployment of 5G with C-Band spectrum

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday between the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat) at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja on the use of C-Band spectrum for 5G services in Nigeria, according to Punch Nigeria.

Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, explained that the C-band (3.4GHz – 3.9GHz) is distinguished among the Frequency Spectrum bands that are allocated to 5G by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This is mainly because of its optimum balancing points that lie between coverage and capacity offering the best environment for 5G network connectivity.

"The C-band is most suitable and appropriate for immediate deployment of 5G services taking into consideration availability of device ecosystem with 60-70 percent of global commercial 5G network deployment currently in the band; thus the importance of this Spectrum for early deployment of 5G services in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized", he stated.

According to Professor Danbatta, the two agencies have been discussing the relocation of the operations of NG-1R to the standard C-band 300MHz (3.9GHz – 4.2GHz). This happens to be more suitable when it comes to Satellite service offering because the end-user terminal is cheaper when it leaves the non-standard C-band 400MHz (3.5GHz – 3.9GHz) portion of the band for the use of 5G.

The C-Band spectrum is deemed to play a significant role in helping the nation embrace enhanced broadband connection and ultra-reliable latency communication.

Board Chairman of NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande who was represented by an NCC Board member, Chief Uche Onwude, spoke on the 5G network and said, "5G does not only offer enhanced broadband and ultra-reliable latency communications but also provides massive machine-type communications, where a lot of devices will seamlessly connect and independently interact with the internet without human intervention."

"In recent times, precisely from the last quarter of 2019, several administrations have begun to license Spectrum for commercial deployment of 5G", he remarked. He further added, "today, 5G services have been deployed in the United States of America, South Korea, Kenya and a host of other developed countries".

Telecommunication has evolved rapidly leading to an enhanced user experience. 2G gave way to 3G and then to 4G. This 4G network significantly ramped up mobile usage and network performances and the all-new 5G is set to build on the momentum set by the former. This will help in "bringing substantial network improvements, including higher connection speeds, mobility, and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities", explained Uche Onwude.

"Spectrum plays a critical role in realizing the full extent of these new capabilities. Thus, 5G's full socio-economic impact is dependent on access to a variety of spectrum resources", he said.