It's official: PUBG making comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile game developer Krafton has announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, a new, exclusive multi-player royale game, for the Indian market.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton promises to offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. The game will launch with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

On the privacy and security front, the game developer says that all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all local laws and regulations. The company will work with its partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage.

"With privacy and data security being a top priority, KRAFTON will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here," Krafton said.

In a press release on Thursday, the company said that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices and will be available for pre-registrations ahead of its official launch in India.

Krafton, along with its partners, will build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India official website has already gone live.