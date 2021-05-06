Nokia to manage infra services for German BDBOS public safety network

The Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio (BDBOS), the operator of the German national public safety radio network, has selected Nokia to provide technical, maintenance and management services, the latter announced on Thursday.

The BDBOS network, the world's largest based on the international TETRA standard, incorporates more than 4,800 base stations and provides radio coverage for 99.2 percent of the Federal Republic of Germany. With more than 962,000 subscribers, the network handles approximately 47 million calls each month.

"With its technical expertise, services track record and public safety domain knowledge, Nokia will help manage the next phase in the future of BOS Digitalfunknetz. We look forward to working in close partnership with Nokia to raise standards even higher in our service to German citizens and public safety organizations," said Frank Buddrus, Vice President, BDBOS.

The deal will see Nokia supporting mission-critical communications infrastructure across German national, federal and local Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) agencies, ensuring the highest levels of network availability.

As part of the BDBOS Midlife Upgrade program, the Finnish telecom giant will support a network-wide IP migration program involving 8,000+ technical modifications and help migrate the Digitalfunk BOS network from TETRA TDM to IP.

Apart from providing technical and maintenance services, Nokia will have additional responsibilities including process change and equipment life-cycle management, third-party equipment supply, network documentation, and data and service level management. The company will also manage close coordination with regulatory authorities.

Commenting on the partnership, Friedrich Trawoeger, Vice President, Nokia's Cloud and Cognitive Services, said, "It is highly prestigious for Nokia to work as a strategic partner with BDBOS on the Digitalfunknetz, which is a world-leading PPDR communications system. We look forward to help usher in a new era for BDBOS as we play our part in its migration into a more IP-based architecture."