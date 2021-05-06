Left Menu

New update adds Always-on Display to OnePlus Watch

The B.48 update brings support for the much-awaited Always-on Display and a remote control camera function to the OnePlus Watch. Apart from this, the latest update adds Marathon workout mode along with some improvements.

Updated: 06-05-2021 15:41 IST
Late last month, the OnePlus Watch received its first-ever software update with a couple of improvements and bug fixes. Now, the company is rolling out another firmware update for the smartwatch.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Watch B.48 update:

  • Add Always-on Display dial
  • Remote Control Camera function
  • Add Marathon workout
  • Improvements
    1. Optimize system UI details
    2. Fix known issues and improve system stability

It is worth mentioning that the watch screen remains constantly on once the AOD dial is turned on, leading to increased power consumption. With AOD turned on, the battery life will be reduced by about half, OnePlus said.

Before upgrading the watch, make sure that the power level is more than 40% and during the upgradation process, keep your phone and watch close for an uninterrupted Bluetooth connection.

Initially, the update will reach a limited number of OnePlus Watch users with a broader rollout to take place in the next few days if there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus Watch: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Watch boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454-pixels resolution and IP68+5ATM water and dust-resistant rating. It is equipped with a 402mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch supports 110 workout modes and monitoring of blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), sleep quality, and detect heart rate variability (HRV), among others.

With GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the OnePlus Watch also notifies users of incoming calls and enables hands-free calling. The watch support Warp Charging which is claimed to deliver about a week's worth of runtime with just 20-minutes of recharge.

