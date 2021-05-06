PUBG Mobile officially back in India as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'

PUBG Mobile India is officially back in India with a new avatar, 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG Mobile finally made the news official after months of teasing. According to Mashable, the move comes after keen spotters of the game noticed that the official social media pages and the YouTube channel of what once used to be PUBG Mobile have been updated with a new name and logo.

The general theme of the logo seems in line with what PUBG Mobile used to be once upon a time, but this time, all content from the game's online presence appears to have been wiped clean - thereby giving the game a clean sheet for a fresh start in India. In an official release, Krafton states that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a "world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience", further adding that it will feature "exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues."

If you are serious about the game and you belong to the eSports crowd, there is some disheartening news. Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India - similar to Game For Peace, the parallel port of the game that Krafton operates in China. As per Mashable, the publisher has also put up an updated document detailing the game's terms and conditions, which now includes limitations on the amount of time and money that underage players of the game can spend on it.

PUBG Mobile, owned by Korean publishing house Krafton, was banned back in September 2020 after the Indian government deemed it to be among over 250 apps with ties to China, and therefore a potential threat to Indian users. Since then there have been several reports that suggested Krafton execs were engaged in prolonged talks with ministry officials in India - but to no avail. Subsequent reports of varying speculations had persisted, but the official relaunch of the game finally comes about eight months after PUBG Mobile was initially banned. (ANI)

