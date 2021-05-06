Left Menu

PUBG Mobile officially back in India as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'

PUBG Mobile India is officially back in India with a new avatar, 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG Mobile finally made the news official after months of teasing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:37 IST
PUBG Mobile officially back in India as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

PUBG Mobile India is officially back in India with a new avatar, 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG Mobile finally made the news official after months of teasing. According to Mashable, the move comes after keen spotters of the game noticed that the official social media pages and the YouTube channel of what once used to be PUBG Mobile have been updated with a new name and logo.

The general theme of the logo seems in line with what PUBG Mobile used to be once upon a time, but this time, all content from the game's online presence appears to have been wiped clean - thereby giving the game a clean sheet for a fresh start in India. In an official release, Krafton states that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a "world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience", further adding that it will feature "exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues."

If you are serious about the game and you belong to the eSports crowd, there is some disheartening news. Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India - similar to Game For Peace, the parallel port of the game that Krafton operates in China. As per Mashable, the publisher has also put up an updated document detailing the game's terms and conditions, which now includes limitations on the amount of time and money that underage players of the game can spend on it.

PUBG Mobile, owned by Korean publishing house Krafton, was banned back in September 2020 after the Indian government deemed it to be among over 250 apps with ties to China, and therefore a potential threat to Indian users. Since then there have been several reports that suggested Krafton execs were engaged in prolonged talks with ministry officials in India - but to no avail. Subsequent reports of varying speculations had persisted, but the official relaunch of the game finally comes about eight months after PUBG Mobile was initially banned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a money grabFour-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League SGL is nothing more than a money grab and he...

With 80 COVID-19 casualties, Bihar death toll crosses 3,000

Eighty more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar since Wednesday causing its death toll to surge past the 3,000-mark while more than 15,000 people tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during the period.According to the state health ...

Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiros Jacarezinho slum, police said.Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered t...

NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive

The New York Rangers have been fined 250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League NHL said on Thursday. The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021