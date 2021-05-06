No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chiefReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:43 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend.
Speaking with reporters, Austin said the hope was the rocket would land in the ocean.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
