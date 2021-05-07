Left Menu

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban. Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 02:45 IST
Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.

Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump's site, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement. A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.

Twitter, which has said that its ban on Trump is permanent even if he runs for office again, has said users can share content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of its ban evasion rules. On Wednesday, Facebook Inc's oversight board upheld Facebook's suspension of Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to decide a proportionate response.

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday. U...

Vermont governor offers help to India in fight against COVID

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has offered to provide assistance to India in its fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19.During his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday, Scott also discuss...

Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport

Billionaire Richard Bransons modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazils northern coast to launch rockets into orbit as the South American country seeks a piece of the small satellite market.The Brazilian Space Agency AEB and Ai...

Soccer-Strange Roma game could have ended 6-6, says Man United's Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his sides 3-2 Europa League semi-final second leg defeat to AS Roma on Thursday could have ended as a 6-6 draw and he praised goalkeeper David de Geas performance. An 8-5 aggregate win pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021