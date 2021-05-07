Left Menu

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

The new Works With Chromebook docking stations are not only compatible with the Chrome OS but also work with Windows and macOS devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:06 IST
Google said that over the coming months, its partners including Targus, Hyper, Acer, Belkin, StarTech.com, among others will launch new docking stations that are ideal for those working from home or at the office and need a seamless docking experience for their Chrome OS devices. Image Credit: ANI

Back in 2020, Google launched the "Works With Chromebook" program to develop an ecosystem of peripherals that are tested and proven to work seamlessly with current and future Chrome OS devices. Now, the search giant has introduced a new category of peripherals - docking stations - in the program.

"Designed for Chrome OS, the new docking stations are ideal for workers who are using a Chromebook at home or at the office and need a seamless docking experience no matter where they are," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new Works With Chromebook docking stations are not only compatible with the Chrome OS but also work with Windows and macOS devices. The new docks run automatic firmware updates in addition to automatic Chrome OS software updates so that employees get the most secure, performant OS version with the latest features.

The Works With Chromebook docking stations are of two types:

  • larger docks that are capable of extending up to 3 external displays via HDMI, DP or USB-C
  • smaller travel-friendly docks that extend to one external HDMI display for those in need of a more compact solution

