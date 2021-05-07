Left Menu

Tesla tells regulator that full self-driving cars may not be achieved by year-end

Tesla couldn’t say if the rate of improvement would make it to L5 by end of the calendar year," the memo said, referring to level 5 full autonomous technology. The California DMV, Tesla, and Moore were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | California | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:03 IST
Tesla tells regulator that full self-driving cars may not be achieved by year-end
Image Credit: Flickr

Tesla Inc told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year, a memo by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) showed. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings conference call in January that he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

Tesla has also rolled out what it describes as a "beta" version of its "full self-driving" (FSD) program to a limited number of employees and customers since October, and Musk has touted the capability on Twitter. "Elon's tweet does not match engineering reality per CJ. Tesla is at Level 2 currently," the California DMV said in a memo about its March 9 conference call with Tesla representatives, including autopilot engineer CJ Moore. Level 2 technology refers to a semi-automated driving system, which requires supervision by a human driver.

The memo was released by legal transparency group PlainSite, which obtained it under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). "Tesla indicated that Elon is extrapolating on the rates of improvement when speaking about L5 capabilities. Tesla couldn't say if the rate of improvement would make it to L5 by end of the calendar year," the memo said, referring to level 5 full autonomous technology.

The California DMV, Tesla, and Moore were not immediately available for comment. "Tesla indicated that they are still firmly in L2," California DMV said in the memo. "As Tesla is aware, the public's misunderstanding about the limits of the technology and its misuse can have tragic consequences."

The California Highway Patrol is investigating why a Tesla vehicle crashed into an overturned truck on a highway near Fontana, California, on Wednesday, killing the Tesla driver. The patrol did not say whether the Tesla was operating on Autopilot or not. Federal highway safety regulators are investigating more than 20 accidents involving Tesla vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72: How will Goku fight against strongest warrior Granola?

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Currently, fans are waiting for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72, which is scheduled to release on May 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around on...

India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, Indias total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on ...

Canadian Pacific gets procedural OK in bid for US railroad

Regulators on Thursday approved Canadian Pacifics plan for acquiring Kansas City Southern if that railroad picks CPs 25 billion bid over rival Canadian Nationals 33.7 billion offer.The federal Surface Transportation Board said it would acce...

Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

Apples top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apples late ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021