MEA: UN Women and Nokia launch pilot projects to bolster inclusion, diversity

Nokia has collaborated with UN Women, the United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, to bolster inclusion and diversity in countries across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

As part of the collaboration, Nokia will work on implementing the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a set of Principles offering guidance on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. The Finnish telecom giant will get involved in UN Women's outreach initiatives to promote inclusion and diversity in society.

"We, at Nokia, are committed to inclusion and diversity to drive equal opportunity. By collaborating with UN Women in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Kenya and South Africa, we strengthen this commitment," said Nicole Arian Markazi, Head of UN Women Program Lead at Nokia.

Together, Nokia and UN Women have launched four different pilot projects aimed at:

increasing the number of women employees in Nokia Saudi and foster a fair and dynamic working environment

raising awareness of cervical cancer and uterine fibroids by creating awareness among women in Tanzania

promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Kenya by guiding and educating primary and high school girls

empowering gender-based violence victims in South Africa by including them in the ongoing certification program of the South African Innovation Hub

If successfully executed, Nokia and UN Women plan to implement these pilot projects in more countries across the Middle East and Africa to promote inclusion and diversity widely in the next phase.

"Starting with these pilots, our collaboration with Nokia is designed to create and celebrate a more just and inclusive environment so that more and more women will emerge as global agents of change," said Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships, UN Women.

Previously, Nokia has collaborated with UNICEF to increase equitable access to digital literacy for some of the most disadvantaged children in Kenya.