Samsung Bixby 3.0 adds support for Indian English; available in Galaxy S21, A52 and A72s

The new version of Bixby can now recognize Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes, among other things. The assistant can assist users with daily tasks using simple voice commands such as "Hi Bixby, call Maa or Bhaiya". Users can also search for Diwali pictures on their smartphone or sharpen their culinary skills with the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:17 IST
Initially, the support for Indian English will be available on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 Series, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. It will soon expand to other devices including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Note 20 Series. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has rolled out a new update for its intelligent voice assistant, Bixby, which adds support for Indian English. With the Bixby 3.0 update, the company aims to cover as many flavours of spoken English in India as possible.

Initially, the support for Indian English will be available on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 Series, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. It will soon expand to other devices including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Note 20 Series.

In a press release on Friday, Samsung said - To improve user experience and make Bixby features more meaningful and contextual to the Indian consumers, Samsung has introduced support for Indian English as part of Bixby 3.0. The new version of Bixby is aimed at controlling daily scenarios through the new and improved Indian English avatar.

The new version of Bixby can now recognize Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes, among other things. The assistant can assist users with daily tasks using simple voice commands such as "Hi Bixby, call Maa or Bhaiya". Users can also search for Diwali pictures on their smartphone or sharpen their culinary skills with the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala.

How to enable Indian English in Bixby?

While existing Bixby users will see a banner on top of their Bixby app screen, clicking on which will enable Indian English on their supported device, new Bixby users will need to select Indian English while setting up Bixby on their devices.

"The latest update, which brings support for Indian English in Bixby 3.0, takes us one step closer in this direction. India being a culturally rich country, it was important for us to ensure that Bixby understands the different accents and native terms spoken across the country," said Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head, Voice Intelligence Team, Samsung R&D Bangalore.

