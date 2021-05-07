China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harmReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:04 IST
Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week is likely to fall in international waters, China's Global Times reported on Wednesday, amid concerns it could cause damage on re-entry to Earth's atmosphere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Wang Wenbin
- Global Times
- Earth
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
China reports 6 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier
Australia says it cancelled state deals on China's Belt and Road over 'national interest'
Australia ends China deals on national interest grounds
UPDATE 1-De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns