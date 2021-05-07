Left Menu

New update brings May 2021 security patch to OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:44 IST
A couple of weeks ago, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Now, the latest flagships are reportedly receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 - that brings along the May 2021 Android security patch, a couple of fixes and improvements.

According to a screenshot posted by a user (ronyjohn01) in the OnePlus community forums, the latest update carries the build number 11.2.5.5.LE15DA and weighs 130MB.

Image Credit: OnePlus forums (ronyjohn01)

As per the changelog, the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update improves the charging performance, the HDR effect in some of the shooting scenes in the camera app as well as the performance of Wi-Fi connection in the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Here's the full changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update:

System

  • Improved charging performance
  • Fixed the small probability lagging issue of keyboard
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Camera

  • Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes
  • Improved the white balance performance of the rear camera

Network

  • Improved the stability of network communication
  • Improved the performance of Wi-Fi connection

If you haven't received the update notification, you can check for it manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

