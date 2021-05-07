Left Menu

Google joins forces with Stop Scams UK to fight financial fraud

Updated: 07-05-2021 16:34 IST
Google has joined Stop Scams UK, an industry-led collaboration enabling firms to stop scams at source, to develop and share best practices to protect people from financial frauds. The search giant has also pledged USD5 million in ads credits to support public awareness campaigns on this issue.

"Tackling the scale of this problem requires collaboration across government, the financial services industry, the telecommunications industry, the tech industry and law enforcement. To play our part in this effort, we have become the first major technology company to join Stop Scams UK and will develop and share best practices with existing members from financial services and telecoms industries," Google wrote in a blog post.

To help stop financial frauds and scams in the U.K., Google is working closely with the Financial Conduct Authority, a financial regulatory body in the United Kingdom. Last year, Google collaborated with FCA to receive notifications when additions are made to the FCA warning list which contains names of the firms that are operating without permission or running scams.

Recently, Google reviewed user experiences that tend to be targeted by bad actors in the U.K. and have introduced further restrictions to prevent ads from showing on those searches.

Google has also introduced several verification processes to learn more about the advertisers and their business operations. All financial services advertisers in the U.K. are required to complete these programs if they want to run ads.

Earlier this year, Google rolled out a new advertiser identity verification program in the U.K. to more effectively determine bad actors in the ecosystem from the start. The program requires advertisers to submit personal legal identification, business incorporation documents or other information to prove their identity.

"Our teams are working hard on this issue because we all want U.K. consumers to feel safe and protected when they are managing their finances," Google said.

