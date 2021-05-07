Left Menu

Google has made some new policy changes to the Play Store back in 2020 with the objective of ensuring that apps have the right permission to access background location data.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:49 IST
Google app developers will soon have to disclose data information with users
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to Mashable, now, the tech giant has previewed a new section in Google Play that will improve the transparency around how apps are using your data. Google announced today via a blog post that, by the beginning of Q2 2022, developers will be required to include information about how their apps collect and share data as well as other data pertaining to privacy and security.

Google will require developers to denote 'type of data is collected and stored." This includes the collection of data metrics pertaining to a users "approximate or precise location, contacts, personal information (e.g. name, email address), photos & videos, audio files, and storage files." The blog noted that app developers will be able to access the new policy requirements and resources within the third quarter of this year after which they can make necessary changes to the information section in the Google Play Console.

The changes will have to be made by the fourth quarter. The safety section will go live in Google Play in the first quarter of 2022. It's worth noting that a similar policy change was made by Apple not too long ago for app listings in the App Store. Apple's 'Privacy Labels' similarly, give users an overview of data that an app gathers and what it does with it. As per Mashable, back when Apple made these 'Privacy Labels' mandatory, several developers were up in arms against the Cupertino giants for allegedly making the policy changes too Apple-friendly. (ANI)

