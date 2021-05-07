Left Menu

This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money...Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and well expand to more languages, Twitter said in a blogpost on Thursday.A Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on profile page will indicate that the account has the Tip Jar feature enabled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:05 IST
Twitter has added a 'Tip Jar' feature to the platform, which will help users to send and receive money.

The microblogging platform said a limited group of people globally - which includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits - using Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips currently. ''Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money...Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we'll expand to more languages,'' Twitter said in a blogpost on Thursday.

A 'Tip Jar' icon next to the 'Follow' button on profile page will indicate that the account has the 'Tip Jar' feature enabled. Upon tapping the icon, users will see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. **** Samsung rolls out Indian English support for Bixby *Tech giant Samsung on Friday said it has added Indian English as part of the latest update of Bixby, its digital assistant.

Since its launch in 2017, Bixby has evolved from an intelligent voice assistant for users to an open, scalable AI platform that is available across mobile devices, wearables and digital appliances. ''To improve user experience and make Bixby features more meaningful and contextual to the Indian consumers, Samsung has introduced support for Indian English as part of Bixby 3.0. The new version of Bixby is aimed at controlling of daily scenarios through the new and improved Indian English avatar,'' a statement said.

Bixby can now understand Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes amongst others, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

