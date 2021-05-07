Left Menu

PTI | Tochigi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:53 IST
Gangjee misses cut in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot 2-under 70 in the second round to miss the cut at the inaugural Japan Players Championship at the Nishi Nasuno Country Club.

Gangjee had a nightmarish 83 in the first round. Katsumasa Miyamoto (68-64) was leading at 12-under, while Tadahiro Takayama (65-68) was one behind at 11-under.

First round co-leader, Korean Hyun-Woo Ryu (65-70) was Tied-third with three other players.

