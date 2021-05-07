Left Menu

TripAdvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

PTI | Needham | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:56 IST
TripAdvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

Travel website TripAdvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the Massachusetts-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to “test the chamber” and called the site “fun for the family.'' More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II.

“According the company, it complies with their submission guidelines,'' the tweet said.

TripAdvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked TripAdvisor.

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

“In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Super League rebels face sanctions after defectors sign deal with UEFA

The three teams that remain involved in the breakaway Super League operation, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, face sanctions from UEFA, who have reached an agreement with the nine other clubs.European soccers governing body said on Fri...

Delhi: 4 hospitals send SOS call for oxygen

At least four private hospitals in Delhi sent SOS calls to authorities over shortage of medical oxygen on Friday. The healthcare facilities included Kukreja Hospital in Mayur Vihar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Sir Gang...

Madhuri Dixit shares video on essentials at home against COVID-19

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a list of essential items to take care of health at home amid coronavirus pandemic. The Hum Aapke Kain Koun star put out a video on Instagram, in which she urged people to stay indoors.In t...

Nepali climber ascents Mount Everest for record 25th time

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa on Friday reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most summits of the highest mountain in the world. According to Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks, Kami Rita r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021