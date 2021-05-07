Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:14 IST
Noida's new 50-bed COVID care facility to open from May 8

A new 50-bed COVID care facility here will start admitting patients from May 8, the Noida Authority said on Friday.

The facility, which will be managed by the Adani Group and other private partners and run by Delhi-based NGO 'Doctors For You', has come up in a short span of time.

The makeshift hospital with a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant on premises has come up in the shooting range of the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

''The facility will open for the public from Saturday and begin admitting COVID patients,'' an official statement said.

Services like nutritious meals for patients will be provided free of cost, the Noida Authority said.

'Doctors For You' is providing 80 specialised doctors along with trained support staff and paramedics for the facility for a 24-hour service, it added.

Officials said people can contact 9625676944 and 9354835239 for admitting a patient to the facility.

The COVID facility also has 100 oxygen cylinders in reserve for any emergency, full power backup and an entertainment zone with games like chess and carrom besides a television for patients, they said.

