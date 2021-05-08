U.S. Senate draft bill would provide $110 billion for tech research

U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise $110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competitive pressure from China, according to a copy of the 131-page draft legislation seen on Friday by Reuters.

The revised draft bill is set to be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)