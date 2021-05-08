Left Menu

U.S. Senate draft bill would provide $110 billion for tech research

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:33 IST
U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise $110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competitive pressure from China, according to a copy of the 131-page draft legislation seen on Friday by Reuters.

The revised draft bill is set to be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

