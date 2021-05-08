Left Menu

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through planet's thin air

NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released this first-ever audio Friday, just before Ingenuity made its fifth test flight, a short one-way trip to a new airfield. It almost sounds like a low-pitched, faraway mosquito or other flying insect.Thats because the 4-pound 1.8-kilogram helicopter was more than 260 feet 80 meters from the microphone on the Perseverance rover.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 08-05-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 08:34 IST
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through planet's thin air

First came the amazing pictures, then the video. Now NASA is sharing sounds of its little helicopter humming through the thin Martian air. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released this first-ever audio Friday, just before Ingenuity made its fifth test flight, a short one-way trip to a new airfield. During the fourth flight a week earlier, the low hum from the helicopter blades spinning at more than 2,500 revolutions per minute is barely audible. It almost sounds like a low-pitched, faraway mosquito or other flying insect.

That's because the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter was more than 260 feet (80 meters) from the microphone on the Perseverance rover. The rumbling wind gusts also obscured the chopper's sound.

Scientists isolated the sound of the whirring blades and magnified it, making it easier to hear. Ingenuity — the first powered aircraft to fly at another planet — arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, clinging to Perseverance's belly. Its first flight was April 19; NASA named the takeoff and landing area Wright Brothers Field in honor of Wilbur and Orrville, who made the world's first airplane flights in 1903. A stamp-size piece of wing fabric from the original Wright Flyer is aboard Ingenuity. The USD 85 million tech demo was supposed to end a few days ago, but NASA extended the mission by at least a month to get more flying time. For Friday afternoon's 108-second test flight, the helicopter traveled southward in the same direction the rover is heading. Once over its new airfield, the chopper soared to twice its previous altitude — 33 feet (10 meters) — took pictures, then landed. The two airfields are 423 feet (129 meters) apart.

With the helicopter's first phase complete, the rover can now start hunting for rocks that might contain signs of past microscopic life. Core samples will be collected for eventual return to Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24 to beat COVID-19

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week total lockdown across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic.Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement tha...

Olympics-Coates says opposition a 'concern' but Tokyo Games will go ahead

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment turning against the Tokyo Games was a concern, he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting showpiece would not go ahead. Questions have been raised ab...

COVID-19: Oxygen Express from Odisha's Angul reaches Nagpur

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday informed that Indian Railways Oxygen Express, carrying oxygen tankers, reached Maharashtras Nagpur from Odishas Angul. OxygenExpress from Angul has reached Nagpur and will ensure a steady stream of ...

Two lionesses test positive for COVID-19 at UP's Etawah Safari Park

Two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities confirmed on Friday. A statement issued by the office of Director of Etawah Safari stated that the two lionesses have tested positive fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021