Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video

The Realme Narzo 30 is all set to join the Narzo 30 series which already includes two models - Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. The smartphone will debut in Malaysia on May 18th at 12PM.

Ahead of the official unveiling, a new leak (via tipster Ankit) has provided all the key details about the Realme Narzo 30 (RMX2156). An unboxing video posted by 'Marc Yeo Tech Review' on YouTube shows that the phone has a 90Hz punch-hole display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a vertically aligned 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back.

According to the video, the Narzo 30 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W USB Type-C fast charging and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

There is no information on the pricing of the device yet.

Realme Narzo 30 Unboxing video6.5" FHD+ 90Hz, 580nits LCD DisplayMediaTek Helio G9548+2+2MP16MP Front5000mAh battery30W fast chargingSide Mounted F-S6+128GBAndroid 113.5mm jackSingleSpeakerPlastic BackDual SIM+MicroSD9.4mm thick192g weighthttps://t.co/XUsXsIHJhh pic.twitter.com/QCBkFTFRei — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) May 9, 2021

Apart from this, recent leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 30 will boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The left-aligned punch-hole will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 30 (RMX2156) will also launch in India as it has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).