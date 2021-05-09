Left Menu

Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet

The app, which spiked in popularity early this year after celebrity billionaire Elon Musk and others appeared in audio chats, has sparked copy cats from startups and larger rivals including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc. It has been available only to users of Apple devices and by invitation.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:26 IST
Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet

Live audio app Clubhouse will begin introducing a test version of its app to Google's Android users in the United States on Sunday, the company said, in a potentially big expansion of its market. The app, which spiked in popularity early this year after celebrity billionaire Elon Musk and others appeared in audio chats, has sparked copy cats from startups and larger rivals including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

It has been available only to users of Apple devices and by invitation. In some markets such as China, invitations were so sought after some were auctioned on online marketplaces. But downloads of the app, one measure of popularity, have significantly fallen.

After peaking in February with 9.6 million downloads, that number fell to 2.7 million in March and then 900,000 downloads in April, according to Sensor Tower. The drop has sparked questions about its long term viability and whether its success was owed in part to people spending more time at home during the pandemic.

The long anticipated Android launch is expected to reach more new users globally. The Android version will reach other English-speaking markets and then the rest of the globe days and weeks after the U.S. market beta launch. Clubhouse, which created the category, now faces the likes of Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in April a slew of audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts.

In January, Twitter Inc said that it will introduce a new feature to let users charge admission to their live audio chat rooms in its "Spaces" feature, as the company seeks to court more content creators. It has been available to Android users since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Tribal Affairs Department to sponsor students for skill training

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department has initiated a process to sponsor 250 students for skill development training.Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said on Sunday, The skill development training landsca...

COVID-19: Delhi Police going extra mile to help people in distress

With the second COVID-19 wave straining healthcare facilities and affecting the lives of people, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned to help the people in their time of distress. Station Incharge of Lajpat Nagar Police Station Ran...

Out of jail, Lalu holds first 'virtual' interaction with party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad, who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bars, on Sunday held a much-awaited virtual interaction with workers of his party back home in Bihar.Prasad, who recently wa...

MBBS final year students being deployed for COVID duty in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021