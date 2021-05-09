Left Menu

Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call

The shutdown of a vital US pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day Sunday, with the Biden administration saying an all-hands-on-deck effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in gasoline supply.Experts said that gas prices are unlikely to be affected if normal operations resume in the next few days but that the incident the worst cyberattack to date on critical US infrastructure should serve as a wake-up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face.The pipeline, operated by Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:28 IST
Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The shutdown of a vital US pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day Sunday, with the Biden administration saying an "all-hands-on-deck" effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in gasoline supply.

Experts said that gas prices are unlikely to be affected if normal operations resume in the next few days but that the incident — the worst cyberattack to date on critical US infrastructure — should serve as a wake-up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face.

The pipeline, operated by Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast. It delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday that this kind of incident "is what businesses now have to worry about," and that she will work "very vigorously" with the Homeland Security secretary to address the problem of cyberattacks, calling them a top priority for the administration.

"Unfortunately, these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent. They're here today. We have to work in partnership with business to secure networks to defend ourselves against these attacks," she said on CBS' Face the Nation.

She said President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack.

"Its an all-hands-on-deck effort right now," Raimondo said. "And we are working closely with the company, state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren't disruptions in supply." Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by hackers who lock up computer systems by encrypting data and then demand a large ransom to release it. Colonial Pipeline has not said what was demanded or who made the demand and offered no immediate update Sunday. David Kennedy, founder and senior principal security consultant at TrustedSec, said that once a ransomware attack is discovered, companies have little recourse but to completely rebuild their infrastructure, or pay the ransom.

"Ransomware is absolutely out of control and one of the biggest threats we face as a nation,'' Kennedy said. "The problem we face is most companies are grossly underprepared to face these threats.'' The cyberextortion attack presents a new challenge for a Biden administration still dealing with its response to major hacks from months ago, including a huge breach of government agencies and corporations for which the U.S. sanctioned Russia.

Colonial Pipeline said that the ransomware attack Friday affected some of its information technology systems and that the company halted pipeline operations.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey. Its pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles, transporting more than 100 million gallon a day.

The private cybersecurity firm FireEye said it has been hired to manage the investigation. The Justice Department has a new task force dedicated to countering ransomware attacks.

Such attacks, mostly by criminal syndicates operating out of Russia and other safe havens, reached epidemic proportions last year, costing hospitals, medical researchers, businesses, state and local governments and schools tens of billions of dollars.

Average ransoms paid in the U.S. jumped nearly threefold to more than $310,000 last year. The average downtime for victims of ransomware attacks is 21 days, according to the firm Coveware, which helps victims respond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021