Honor Play 5 launching on 18th May: Details Inside!

The Honor Play 5 will be launching in China on May 18th, the company confirmed in an official teaser poster. As seen in the teaser poster, the smartphone has a waterdrop notch display and a quad-camera module at the back.

Honor Play 5 Series Launching on 18th May. pic.twitter.com/DKVXy0XLl4 — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) May 10, 2021

According to a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Honor Play 5 will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device will have MediaTek's Dimensity 800U 5G chipset which could be paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage. The phone will be equipped with a 3,800mAh battery that could support 66W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Honor Play 5's quad rear camera array is tipped to have a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it is said to have a 16MP snapper housed in the waterdrop notch.

The teaser poster has also confirmed the presence of two color variants of the Honor Play 5. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.

The Honor Play 5 will be a mid-range smartphone.