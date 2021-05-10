Swisscom picks Nokia to transform its optical transport network

Left Menu

For its network transformation, Swisscom will leverage Nokia's broad portfolio of optical networking hardware, software and professional services including Nokia WaveFabric, an application-optimized optical equipment portfolio and the Nokia WaveSuite portfolio of networking applications for network commissioning, service enablement, and network health and analytics.

Additionally, the Nokia WavePrime Digital Twin as a Service that allows for simulating and benchmarking a comprehensive set of business process activities in a virtual environment will be deployed. Image Credit: Pixabay

Swisscom has partnered with Nokia for transforming its existing infrastructure to a fully automated and high capacity optical transport network. The Finnish telecom giant will the sole supplier for building end-to-end wavelength division multiplexing/optical transport network (WDM/OTN) nationwide.

"This strategic partnership with Nokia highlights Swisscom's commitment to delivering a high capacity, fully automated nationwide optical backbone for Switzerland. This next-generation transport network can quickly adapt to changes and provide superior services and connectivity experiences to our customers. Nokia has proven to be a trusted partner and has been the preferred choice to transform our optical network," noted Christoph Aeschlimann, CIO and CTO, Swisscom.

Additionally, the Nokia WavePrime Digital Twin as a Service that allows for simulating and benchmarking a comprehensive set of business process activities in a virtual environment will be deployed. The service provides a cloud-hosted digital representation of the physical network to design, replicate, test and analyze in order to optimize physical network performance and reliability.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that the modernized optical network will support Swisscom customers' surging bandwidth demands driven by an increase in remote work and learning applications, video streaming, gaming and cloud computing.

The modernized network will transport all of the operator's fixed and wireless traffic from customer-provided equipment to metro access to the backbone and will support client services from 1G to 400G. The Swiss operator will also benefit from reduced operating expenses and optimized capital expenditures via simplified and streamlined end-to-end service operations.

"We are providing a complete, customer-focused and business-driven solution that will transform Swisscom's optical transport network into a service engine that's ready to deliver new services," noted James Watt, Head of Optical Networks Division, Nokia.

