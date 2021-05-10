Left Menu

Vivo pledges 3 yrs of Android OS upgrades for X series smartphones

In a statement released on Monday, the Chinese smartphone maker said that it will provide three years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates for select Vivo X-series models that will be launching after July 2021 while other X series models will continue to receive regular Android security updates. The new Android OS upgrade policy applies to the European, Australian, and Indian markets.

Vivo pledges 3 yrs of Android OS upgrades for X series smartphones
With the new software upgrade policy, the company is aiming to extend the high-end smartphone experience offered by the Vivo X series by ensuring continuous improvements based on evolving consumer trends and exciting new software innovations. Image Credit: ANI

Last year, Samsung announced that it will support three generations of Android OS upgrades for select Galaxy devices. Following the suit, Vivo has now announced that it is expanding the software support for the flagship X series smartphones.

Commenting on this development, Yujian Shi, Senior Vice President and CTO of Vivo, said, "Featuring top of the line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations."

"We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features," he noted.

Last week, Oppo also committed to three years of software support for its premium Find X3 series, instead of two years. The company told Android Planet that it is also considering stretching this to four years.

