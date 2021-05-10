Left Menu

Golf-New Zealand's Ko to take break before U.S. Open

New Zealand's Lydia Ko said she will skip the next two events on the LPGA Tour as she steps up her preparations ahead of the U.S. Women's Open in June. World number eight Ko was in contention to win the Honda LPGA Thailand last weekend when she was two shots off the lead going into the final round but could only finish tied 10th behind winner Ariya Jutanugarn.

Ko, who won the Lotte Championship last month, will skip the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia and a Matchplay event in Las Vegas as she looks to secure her third major title at the June 3-6 U.S. Open in San Francisco, California. "It's been a long stretch of events, so I'm looking forward to taking three weeks off and getting ready for the next stretch," the 24-year-old said.

Korean-born Ko last won a major at the 2016 ANA Inspiration.

