Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch deferred due to COVID-19

However, the ZenFone 8 series India launch will not take place on May 12 because of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:37 IST
Asus Zenfone 7. Previously, there was no clarity on whether the series will launch in India, but now, the company has confirmed that the series will make its way to the Indian market.

Asus ZenFone 8 series - comprising the ZenFone 8 (aka the Mini model) and ZenFone 8 Flip - will be debuting globally on 12th May. Previously, there was no clarity on whether the series will launch in India, but now, the company has confirmed that the series will make its way to the Indian market.

In a tweet on Monday, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, Asus India, confirmed that the company has deferred the launch till the situation gets better.

Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus. The device will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 5G processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the upcoming flagship is said to houses a triple rear camera array comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a Macro lens. For selfies, there will be a 12MP snapper on the front.

Connectivity options onboard the Zenfone 8 will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wifi 6 and FM. The device will be fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

Other features include OZO audio, dual speakers, Hi-Fi audio playback and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Zenfone 8 series will run on ZenUI 8 based on Android 11.

