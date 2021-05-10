Left Menu

Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:50 IST
Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BoralAustralia)

Australia's Seven Group Holdings on Monday made an offer to buy the remaining shares in Boral it does not already own, valuing the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion ($6.23 billion).

Seven Group, which holds about a 23% stake in Boral through its unit Network Investment Holdings, said it would offer to buy the remaining shares of Boral for A$6.50 per share. Based on Seven Group's current stake in Boral, it would have to pay A$6.08 billion to buy the remaining shares of Boral, per Reuters' calculations.

The offer price is based on Boral's closing level on Monday and represents a 4.8% premium to its close at the end of April. Boral could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 1.2700 Australian dollars)

Also Read: Australia turns down China's overtures to deepen bilateral ties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 face trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic

More than a year after two amateur computer coders were taken by police from their Beijing homes, they are set to be tried Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to an...

New White House panel aims to separate science, politics

Eager to the turn the page on the Trump years, the Biden White House is launching an effort to unearth past problems with the politicisation of science within government and to tighten scientific integrity rules for the future. A new 46-per...

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the worlds second-most populous country.The 366,161 new infections and 3,7...

China denounces US appeal for Taiwan to join WHO meeting

Chinas government criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday for urging the World Health Organisation to invite Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to participate in a meeting this month....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021