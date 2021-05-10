Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Australia's Seven Group Holdings on Monday made an offer to buy the remaining shares in Boral it does not already own, valuing the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion ($6.23 billion).

Seven Group, which holds about a 23% stake in Boral through its unit Network Investment Holdings, said it would offer to buy the remaining shares of Boral for A$6.50 per share. Based on Seven Group's current stake in Boral, it would have to pay A$6.08 billion to buy the remaining shares of Boral, per Reuters' calculations.

The offer price is based on Boral's closing level on Monday and represents a 4.8% premium to its close at the end of April. Boral could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 1.2700 Australian dollars)

Also Read: Australia turns down China's overtures to deepen bilateral ties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)