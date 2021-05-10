Left Menu

Google Maps, Search now show 23,000+ vaccination centers in India

Further, Google is leveraging the Q&A function in Maps to test a new feature that enables people to ask about and share local information on the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen in select locations across India.

As India is battling the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is ramping up efforts to support health authorities, organizations, and affected communities across the country. Image Credit: ANI

As India is battling the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is ramping up efforts to support health authorities, organizations, and affected communities across the country.

"Right now, we're focused on three priority areas: ensuring people can access the latest and most authoritative information; amplifying vital safety and vaccination messages; and providing financial backing for affected communities, health authorities and other organizations," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Google Search now displays key information around the side effects, effectiveness, and registration details when you ask questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Prevention and treatment-related queries surface guidance from authorised medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maps and Search, which already shows 2,500 testing centres across the country, now shows the locations of over 23,000 vaccination centres nationwide in eight local languages and English.

Further, Google is leveraging the Q&A function in Maps to test a new feature that enables people to ask about and share local information on the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen in select locations across India.

Besides, Google is utilizing its channels to amplify vital safety and vaccination messages. The search giant is constantly reminding people to stay safe and masked and get authoritative information on vaccines via promotions on the Google homepage, Doodles and reminders within its apps and services.

Late last month, Google announced USD18 million in new funding to support India in its fight against COVID-19. The company is running an internal donation campaign that has raised over USD 4.6 million to date for nonprofit organizations affected communities in the country. These include GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai.

"There's a long way to go - but standing together in solidarity, working together with determination, we can and will turn the tide," Google said.

