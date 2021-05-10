Left Menu

Google testing feature to help people find hospital beds, oxygen in India

Further, Google is leveraging the Q&A function in Maps to test a new feature that enables people to ask about and share local information on the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen in select locations across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:18 IST
Google testing feature to help people find hospital beds, oxygen in India
As India is battling the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is ramping up efforts to support health authorities, organizations, and affected communities across the country. Image Credit: ANI

Google is leveraging the Q&A function in Maps to test a new feature that enables people to ask about and share local information on the availability of hospital beds and medical oxygen in select locations across India, the search giant said on Monday.

As India is battling the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is ramping up efforts to support health authorities, organizations, and affected communities across the country.

"Right now, we're focused on three priority areas: ensuring people can access the latest and most authoritative information; amplifying vital safety and vaccination messages; and providing financial backing for affected communities, health authorities and other organizations," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Google Search now displays key information around the side effects, effectiveness, and registration details when you ask questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Prevention and treatment-related queries surface guidance from authorised medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maps and Search, which already shows 2,500 testing centres across the country, now shows the locations of over 23,000 vaccination centres nationwide in eight local languages and English.

Image Credit: Google

Besides, Google is utilizing its channels to amplify vital safety and vaccination messages. The search giant is constantly reminding people to stay safe and masked and get authoritative information on vaccines via promotions on the Google homepage, Doodles and reminders within its apps and services.

Late last month, Google announced USD18 million in new funding to support India in its fight against COVID-19. The company is running an internal donation campaign that has raised over USD 4.6 million to date for nonprofit organizations affected communities in the country. These include GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai.

"There's a long way to go - but standing together in solidarity, working together with determination, we can and will turn the tide," Google said.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam seeks mRNA tech transfer amid COVID-19 vaccine supply issues

Vietnam is seeking the transfer of mRNA technology to domestically manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, state media reported on Tuesday, as officials warned of supply issues until the end of the year. MRNA vaccines, like that developed jointly by...

Foreigners return to Mount Everest as Nepal battles second COVID-19 wave

Foreigners climbed Mount Everest for the first time since Nepals government reopened the mountain after it was shut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite recent coronavirus cases at its base camp.Thirty-eight climbers including te...

Rahul attacks PM on Covid situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses     '

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he should remove his rose tinted glasses through which he can see nothing but the Central Vista project.The Congres...

Dave Bautista joins Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out 2'

In the first big casting to filmmaker Rian Johnsons upcoming sequel to Knives Out, Hollywood star Dave Bautista is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too in a monumental deal. Deadline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021