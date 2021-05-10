Left Menu

DXOMARK Announces New Score for Smartphone Battery Experience

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:01 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Renowned worldwide for the tests and scores of camera, audio and display quality of consumer electronics, the French hi-tech company DXOMARK today announces a new score for smartphone battery experience.

“While battery performance is critical for consumers, they have negligible information pre-purchase to understand which device will best suit their needs. Specs like mAh and W do not indicate true battery performance. Battery performance depends on a combination of factors including the choice of hardware components and power management software optimization. Using our score centered on the end-user, we aim to guide consumers in their purchasing decisions,” Olivier Simon, Battery Evaluation Director.

Measuring battery performance from an end user-perspective Strictly adhering to the company’s testing philosophy of scientifically evaluating the end user experience of devices, DXOMARK has developed a comprehensive test protocol for smartphone battery. The proprietary battery test protocol covers a wide range of common real-life uses smartphones including social media, communication, and multimedia applications.

70 measurements, 6.5 days of testing behind each DXOMARK Battery score DXOMARK’s Battery test protocol, evaluates the entire battery experience and quantifies 3 main areas: • Autonomy (how long a charge lasts, for various intensity of use) • Charging (how long it takes to recharge or how much short recharges increase battery life) • Efficiency (how much the phone consumes in charging or discharging) The test protocol contains lab measurements performed in indoor stationary settings complemented with tests in mobility.

Performed by experts using professional grade equipment Over a year ago, DXOMARK setup a dedicated team of battery experts for the development of its battery evaluation system. To this effect, the company has invested in state-of-the-art equipment such as a set of touch robots that simulate human usage like gaming and browsing social media apps. The robots are set inside a Faraday cage, providing stable and controlled network conditions. The lighting setup in the cage is used to stimulate reaction of smartphone screens to light – a major factor for battery consumption.

First set of DXOMARK battery scores: 17 phones from all price segments tested The Samsung Galaxy M51 emerges as the top ranked device for its overall performance. Lasting 80 hours in average usage the Wiko U30 is on the top of the autonomy rankings. The Find X3 range by OPPO finds top places in the ranking table for charging, enabling users to charge ultra-fast from 0-80%. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max finds itself way ahead of competition in terms of efficiency.

About DXOMARK DXOMARK is the trusted industry standard for smartphone, speaker and digital camera tests and ratings. For the past 12 years, it has been recognized for providing the most rigorous hardware testing, using industry-grade laboratory tools in its analyses, and for establishing the most comprehensive reference database of test results. DXOMARK performs scientific tests to evaluate image, audio, display and battery quality from an end-user perspective.

