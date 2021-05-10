Left Menu

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters. Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has been the target of frequent rocket attacks that U.S. officials believe are carried out by Iranian-backed militia.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:05 IST
Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.

Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has been the target of frequent rocket attacks that U.S. officials believe are carried out by Iranian-backed militia. One U.S. official and two sources in Iraq with knowledge of staffing at the base, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the contractors were being removed as a direct result of the security situation.

Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear how many contractors had been working on the base or where they would be repositioned to, but their removal highlights concerns about threats posed to American contractors and service members.

Three rockets hit the base earlier this month and the removal comes after recent rocket attacks have come close to hitting areas of the base where Lockheed operates. The United States has frequently called on the Iraqi government to do more to deal with the rocket attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says rocket attacks into Israel are 'unacceptable escalation'

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an unacceptable escalation, after violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.Price made the ...

COVID-19 outbreak: Now Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders from May 11

Starting Tuesday, Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in home isolation here with a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500, officials said on Monday.The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Author...

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack -Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.Im going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelli...

U.S. welcomes Taliban's announcement of three-day ceasefire -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Washington welcomed the Talibans announcement of a three-day ceasefire.The United States was still looking into who was responsible for an attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021