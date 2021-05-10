U.S. says rocket attacks into Israel are 'unacceptable escalation'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:45 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that rocket attacks by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an "unacceptable escalation", after violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.
Price made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that the United States was "fully engaged" to promote calm in Jerusalem.
