Samsung introduces DDR5-based CXL memory module for data-intensive applications

According to Samsung, its new CXL-enabled DDR5 module can scale memory capacity to the terabyte level as opposed to the DDR-based memory, which has limited memory channels. Additionally, the new module can dramatically reduce system latency caused by memory caching.

Updated: 11-05-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 09:14 IST
Samsung's new module also incorporates several controller and software technologies like memory mapping, interface converting and error management, allowing CPUs or GPUs to recognize the CXL-based memory and utilize it as the main memory. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new DDR5 DRAM-based memory module that supports Compute Express Link (CXL), a new industry-supported interconnect based on the PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 interface that enables high-speed, low latency communication between the host processor and devices while expanding memory capacity and bandwidth well beyond what is possible today.

Commenting on this development, Cheolmin Park, vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics, said, "This is the industry's first DRAM-based memory solution that runs on the CXL interface, which will play a critical role in serving data-intensive applications including AI and machine learning in data centers as well as cloud environments."

Samsung's new module also incorporates several controller and software technologies like memory mapping, interface converting and error management, allowing CPUs or GPUs to recognize the CXL-based memory and utilize it as the main memory.

The DDR5-based CXL memory module is designed to meet the high-performance demands of data-intensive applications including artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Samsung is also working with data center and cloud providers globally to better accommodate the need for greater memory capacity required to handle big data applications.

Samsung's DDR5-based CXL memory module has also been successfully validated on next-generation server platforms from Intel.

"Data center architecture is rapidly evolving to support the growing demand and workloads for AI and ML, and CXL memory is expected to expand the use of memory to a new level. We continue to work with industry companies such as Samsung to develop a robust memory ecosystem around CXL," said Dr Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Fellow and Director of I/O Technology and Standards at Intel.

