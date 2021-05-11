NASA spacecraft begins 2-year journey back to Earth with asteroid Bennu sample

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, carrying sample of rocks and dusts from a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid named Bennu, has begun its two-year journey back to Earth.

OSIRIS-REx fired its main engines full throttle for seven minutes on Monday, May 10, at 4:23 PM EDT. This burn thrust the spacecraft away from the asteroid at nearly 1,000 kilometres per hour, setting it on a 2.5-year cruise towards Earth.

The return maneuver is aimed at getting the spacecraft within about 6,000 miles (approx.10,000 kilometers) of Earth in September 2023. The spacecraft will orbit the Sun twice, covering 1.4 billion miles (2.3 billion kilometers), before returning to Earth.

Upon return, the capsule containing Bennu samples will separate from the rest of the spacecraft and enter Earth's atmosphere. The capsule will parachute in a remote area in Utah's West Desert.

Mission navigation has received confirmation of burn cutoff. OSIRIS-REx is headed home with a souvenir of rocks and dusts from a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid!

The spacecraft arrived at Bennu, which more than 200 million miles (321 million kilometres) from Earth, in 2018 and collected samples from the asteroid's surface in October 2020. Weighing more than 2.1 ounces (60 grams), it is the largest sample collected by a NASA mission since the Apollo astronauts returned with Moon rocks, from the asteroid's surface in October 2020.

"There's a lot of emotion within the team about the departure. I think everyone has a great sense of accomplishment because we faced all these daunting tasks and were able to accomplish all the objectives thrown at us. But there's also some nostalgia and disappointment that this part of the mission is coming to an end," said Mike Moreau, OSIRIS-REx deputy project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.