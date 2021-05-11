Tredence Included in Now Tech - Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2021

Left Menu

Tredence, a leading data science and AI engineering company solving the last-mile problem in analytics, has been recognized as a customer analytics service provider in Forrester's report, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs), Q2 2021. Forrester, a global leader in research and advisory, published this report as a north star for customer insights professionals, to help them understand the value-add from service providers and find a right-fit partner.

The report overviews 40 CASPs, elaborating how specialized service providers help organizations across the analytics maturity spectrum transform customer data into customer-focused actions to drive acquisition, retention, bigger basket sizes, and enhanced customer experiences.

Tredence, categorized as a data science specialist in this report, is helping customers across retail, CPG, TMT, healthcare, and manufacturing solve pervasive and emerging analytical use cases. The company leverages a diverse toolkit, including applied behavioral science, machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and optimization algorithms to help customers maximize returns on their customer analytics investments.

Tredence fosters a strong insights-to-impact ecosystem of thought leadership, industry domain expertise, optimization platforms such as ML Works, and joint GTM affiliations with partners – garnering an average 94% net promoter score across engagements.

"In 2021, we are excited about and anticipate more recognitions like Now Tech as we pivot away from a customer analytics model to holistic Customer Experience Management (CXM). Tredence has built a sustainable ecosystem around its CXM vision. From conducting listening tours to workshops to strategy to co-creation to business value realization, we bring in contextual interventions across the customer life cycle to improve customer experience," says Mr. ShubBhowmick, CEO & Co-founder, Tredence.

Apart from the Now Tech Report, Forrester recently recognized Tredence as a "Contender" in The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q1 2021. The company is doubling down its investments in AI innovation through Tredence Studio to help clients adapt to disruptive market shifts. With 30+ pre-built AI accelerators, the studio currently manages the overall innovation funnel for the organization that moves employee ideas into resourceful client solutions.

About Tredence Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is 800+ employees strong with offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, Hi-Tech, telecom, travel, and industrials as clients.

