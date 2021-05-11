Left Menu

PS5 DualSense wireless controller can now be used with Apple devices

Apple devices running on macOS Big Sur 11.3, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5 are compatible with Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller. You can use your wireless controller to control compatible games via a Bluetooth connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:29 IST
PS5 DualSense wireless controller can now be used with Apple devices
You can now use your DualSense wireless controller to play compatible PlayStation 5 (PS5) games and applications on a range of Apple devices Image Credit: Sony

You can now use your DualSense wireless controller to play compatible PlayStation 5 (PS5) games and applications on a range of Apple devices including Mac, iPhone, Apple TV, iPad or iPod Touch via the PS Remote Play app which can be downloaded from the App Store.

PS Remote Play lets you stream and play your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console games, switch between games, view your console home screen and browse the console's menus on any compatible device that's connected to a high-speed WiFi network (with at least 5Mbps speed).

Apple devices running on macOS Big Sur 11.3, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5 are compatible with Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller. You can use your wireless controller to control compatible games via a Bluetooth connection.

"Depending on the device, certain features on the controller might not be available. There is no guarantee that all devices are compatible with the controller," Sony noted.

How to pair your Apple device with the DualSense wireless controller?

To use the PS5 DualSense wireless controller on an Apple device for the first time,

  • Turn on pairing mode
  • Turn on Bluetooth and connect your device with the controller. You can pair a controller with only one device at a time.
  • When pairing is complete, the light bar blinks, and then the player indicator lights up.
  • Use the PS Remote Play app to play games streamed from your PS5 using the wireless controller.

If you want to reconnect your DualSense wireless controller to the PS5 console, use a compatible USB cable to connect it to the console and press the PS button on the controller. Remove the USB cable and use the controller wirelessly.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to ask EU to pay Libya to stop migrant departures-newspaper

Italys government is set to ask the European Union to pay Libya to stop migrant boats leaving its coast, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Tuesday. The scheme, which the newspaper says Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi may propose to EU...

AP govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of 11 COVID victims

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of 11 Covid-19 patients, who died in a hospital in Tirupati due to problem in oxygen supply.Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this ...

Elon Musk, Grimes party with Miley Cyrus at crypto-themed 'SNL' bash

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had a gala time at Saturday Night Live afterparty following Musks controversial hosting gig on the show. According to Page Six, entrepreneur Ian Schrager opened up his downtown party hotel Public for t...

TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengals Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021