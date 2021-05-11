PS5 DualSense wireless controller can now be used with Apple devices

You can now use your DualSense wireless controller to play compatible PlayStation 5 (PS5) games and applications on a range of Apple devices including Mac, iPhone, Apple TV, iPad or iPod Touch via the PS Remote Play app which can be downloaded from the App Store.

PS Remote Play lets you stream and play your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console games, switch between games, view your console home screen and browse the console's menus on any compatible device that's connected to a high-speed WiFi network (with at least 5Mbps speed).

Apple devices running on macOS Big Sur 11.3, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5 are compatible with Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller. You can use your wireless controller to control compatible games via a Bluetooth connection.

Remote Play is now available using the DualSense wireless controller to play compatible games on a range of Apple devices. Full details: https://t.co/4fpa77oFqx pic.twitter.com/Z2BlehDLjO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2021

"Depending on the device, certain features on the controller might not be available. There is no guarantee that all devices are compatible with the controller," Sony noted.

How to pair your Apple device with the DualSense wireless controller?

To use the PS5 DualSense wireless controller on an Apple device for the first time,

Turn on pairing mode

Turn on Bluetooth and connect your device with the controller. You can pair a controller with only one device at a time.

When pairing is complete, the light bar blinks, and then the player indicator lights up.

Use the PS Remote Play app to play games streamed from your PS5 using the wireless controller.

If you want to reconnect your DualSense wireless controller to the PS5 console, use a compatible USB cable to connect it to the console and press the PS button on the controller. Remove the USB cable and use the controller wirelessly.